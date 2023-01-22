1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Shares Gap Down to $50.65

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $50.65, but opened at $49.41. 1st Source shares last traded at $49.41, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 1st Source in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on 1st Source to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

1st Source Trading Down 8.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

1st Source Announces Dividend

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $90.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. 1st Source’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Institutional Trading of 1st Source

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 1st Source during the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in 1st Source by 9.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 2.8% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 41,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 5.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 818,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,879,000 after acquiring an additional 13,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Articles

