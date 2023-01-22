22,534 Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 1,345.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $335.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 0.64. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $217.44 and a one year high of $390.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $285.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 23.89%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $284.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.20.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

