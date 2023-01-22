2,514 Shares in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 301.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 594.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of UHT stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $60.70. The stock has a market cap of $726.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

