273,535 Shares in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 273,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 757.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,524,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,560 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,720,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after acquiring an additional 473,980 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,890,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,944,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after acquiring an additional 134,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $941.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.96%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSpire Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

