2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Gap Up to $6.35

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.35, but opened at $6.60. 2U shares last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 4,744 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWOU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of 2U from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of 2U from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $14.40 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

2U Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49. The company has a market cap of $520.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2U

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. 2U had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $232.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.62 million. Equities analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 2U during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in 2U during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in 2U by 179.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in 2U during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in 2U by 660.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Articles

