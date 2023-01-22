319 Shares in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,096,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 138.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IYH opened at $280.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.00. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $247.38 and a twelve month high of $301.63.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.