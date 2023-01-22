3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) PT Raised to GBX 1,875 at Morgan Stanley

3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,816 ($22.16) to GBX 1,875 ($22.88) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
3i Group Stock Performance
Shares of 3i Group stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average is $7.43. 3i Group has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $9.85.
About 3i Group
