47,127 Shares in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Insider Activity

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Aref Matin sold 11,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $498,189.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,302.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average of $44.47. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.98.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $514.84 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.43%.

About John Wiley & Sons

(Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.