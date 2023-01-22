64,708 Shares in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 64,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AWR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American States Water by 16.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,218,000 after acquiring an additional 507,209 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 463.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 104,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after buying an additional 85,713 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,048,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,326,000 after buying an additional 76,476 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,643,000 after buying an additional 63,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 174.5% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 75,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after buying an additional 48,130 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water Stock Up 0.2 %

AWR opened at $93.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.55 and its 200 day moving average is $88.81. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $71.22 and a fifty-two week high of $100.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 0.40.

American States Water Announces Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). American States Water had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $134.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. Research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $89.33.

American States Water Profile

(Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.