79,341 Shares in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 79,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Black Knight by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,997,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,041,000 after buying an additional 813,745 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Black Knight by 2.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,388,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,282,000 after buying an additional 297,409 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Black Knight by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,176,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,214,000 after buying an additional 148,962 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Black Knight by 2.9% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,155,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,005,000 after purchasing an additional 117,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Black Knight by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,399,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,282,000 after purchasing an additional 259,590 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BKI. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Black Knight from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

Black Knight Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $60.61 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.54.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.13). Black Knight had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

