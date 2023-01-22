7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VIIAW) Short Interest Update

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VIIAW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Price Performance

Shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.55.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.