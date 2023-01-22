Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Short Interest Up 12.0% in December

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 852,900 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the December 15th total of 761,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days. Currently, 13.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Achieve Life Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 308,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 130,624 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ACHV shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Achieve Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ACHV stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. Achieve Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.64.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.25). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Achieve Life Sciences will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

Featured Stories

