Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,791.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 677,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 641,831 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.3% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $64,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $98.02 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alphabet to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.13.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

