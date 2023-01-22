Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 64,540 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 554,197 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 64,540 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.2% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $62,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.87.
Insider Buying and Selling
Amazon.com Trading Up 3.8 %
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $97.25 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.72 and a 200-day moving average of $110.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $992.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
