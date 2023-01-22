Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 438,500 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 477,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $33.51 million during the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 85.97% and a negative return on equity of 96.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 270,588 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 194,100 shares during the last quarter. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

