Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Short Interest Update

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 743,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 13.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Adicet Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACET opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $378.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average is $14.92. Adicet Bio has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $21.87.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adicet Bio

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adicet Bio

In other news, CEO Chen Schor sold 9,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $209,353.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,593.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Chen Schor sold 9,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $209,353.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,593.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $146,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,422 shares of company stock valued at $364,661. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACET shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Adicet Bio from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on Adicet Bio to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

