adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.63.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on adidas from €110.00 ($119.57) to €83.00 ($90.22) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut adidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on adidas from €165.00 ($179.35) to €160.00 ($173.91) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.
adidas Trading Up 2.0 %
OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $80.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.96. adidas has a one year low of $45.48 and a one year high of $144.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.46 and its 200-day moving average is $70.19.
Institutional Trading of adidas
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 9,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in adidas by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 6.1% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
adidas Company Profile
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.
