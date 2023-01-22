adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on adidas from €110.00 ($119.57) to €83.00 ($90.22) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut adidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on adidas from €165.00 ($179.35) to €160.00 ($173.91) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Trading Up 2.0 %

OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $80.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.96. adidas has a one year low of $45.48 and a one year high of $144.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.46 and its 200-day moving average is $70.19.

Institutional Trading of adidas

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 5.92%. Equities research analysts predict that adidas will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 9,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in adidas by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 6.1% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.