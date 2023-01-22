Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Adient to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient Trading Down 0.5 %

ADNT opened at $42.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Adient has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $50.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.22 and a beta of 2.62.

Insider Transactions at Adient

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Adient had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Adient will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adient news, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil sold 29,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $1,104,430.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,325.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil sold 29,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $1,104,430.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,325.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 1,200 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $43,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,868.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,762 shares of company stock worth $3,411,963. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adient

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in Adient by 29.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,748,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,197,000 after purchasing an additional 167,887 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Adient by 15.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,885,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,838,000 after buying an additional 508,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Adient by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,073,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,297,000 after buying an additional 66,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Adient by 17.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,222,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,857,000 after buying an additional 325,234 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.