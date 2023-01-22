Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 198,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $91.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.57. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $67.55 and a 52-week high of $98.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.57 and a 200-day moving average of $85.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $516.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.45 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 11.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.72%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.