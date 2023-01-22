Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Short Interest Update

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the December 15th total of 5,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 524,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADV opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Advantage Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $8.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advantage Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Advantage Solutions had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Advantage Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Featured Articles

