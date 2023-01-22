Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Short Interest Update

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 554,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adverum Biotechnologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 121,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 24,483 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $481,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 49,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Price Performance

NASDAQ ADVM opened at $0.68 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

(Get Rating)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.