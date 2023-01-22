Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Short Interest Update

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,630,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the December 15th total of 39,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 17.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $246,685.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,147 shares in the company, valued at $986,727.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 51,861 shares of company stock worth $751,812 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Affirm by 2,007.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). Affirm had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $361.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.72 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.
AFRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Affirm from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Affirm from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Affirm from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.
