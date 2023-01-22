AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Short Interest Up 9.7% in December

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the December 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Currently, 24.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 318,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

AIRS opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average is $6.13. AirSculpt Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). AirSculpt Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.24 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AirSculpt Technologies will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AIRS shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AirSculpt Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $27.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

In other AirSculpt Technologies news, CEO Aaron Rollins purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $466,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,811,956 shares in the company, valued at $46,065,183.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AirSculpt Technologies news, CEO Aaron Rollins purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $466,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,811,956 shares in the company, valued at $46,065,183.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Higgins bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $46,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,337 shares in the company, valued at $183,351.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 198,000 shares of company stock valued at $611,850. 77.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AirSculpt Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 617,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 23,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AirSculpt Technologies by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 468,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 113,961 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in AirSculpt Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,480,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in AirSculpt Technologies by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 346,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 112,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in AirSculpt Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

