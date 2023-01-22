AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Price Target Raised to GBX 310

AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Barclays from GBX 280 ($3.42) to GBX 310 ($3.78) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.73% from the stock’s current price.

AJB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 338.33 ($4.13).

Shares of AJ Bell stock opened at GBX 343.40 ($4.19) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.16. AJ Bell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 242.80 ($2.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 404.07 ($4.93). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 359.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 321.46. The company has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 3,121.82.

In related news, insider Michael Thomas Summersgill sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.47), for a total transaction of £366,000 ($446,613.79). In other news, insider Roger Stott sold 17,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.36), for a total value of £63,856.59 ($77,921.40). Also, insider Michael Thomas Summersgill sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.47), for a total transaction of £366,000 ($446,613.79). Insiders bought 124 shares of company stock worth $45,034 in the last quarter.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

