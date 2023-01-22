Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Short Interest Up 10.6% in December

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the December 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Akoustis Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

AKTS stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $172.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56. Akoustis Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $7.13.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 342.71% and a negative return on equity of 51.16%. The company had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

AKTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Akoustis Technologies to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 17.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the third quarter worth about $548,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 15.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment is composed of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

