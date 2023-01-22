Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Morgan Stanley

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.96% from the stock’s current price.

AA has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group began coverage on Alcoa in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alcoa in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NYSE AA opened at $51.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -60.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.41. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day moving average is $45.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alcoa will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $242,000.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

