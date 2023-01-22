Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives $17.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research firms have commented on ALEC. Bank of America lowered Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alector from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $8.40 on Thursday. Alector has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $694.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61.

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.13). Alector had a negative net margin of 102.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.19%. The business had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alector will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Alector in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alector by 99.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Alector in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

