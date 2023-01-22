Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $299.57.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 265 to SEK 275 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 234 to SEK 241 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 270 to SEK 265 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 295 to SEK 285 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $32.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.39. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $35.24.

Alfa Laval Corporate ( OTCMKTS:ALFVY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

