Allegheny Financial Group LTD Has $1.09 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 221.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,126 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 189.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,484,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125,732 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,194 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,304 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 217.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,159,080 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $837,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $133.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The company has a market cap of $421.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.02.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Cowen lowered their target price on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tesla from $230.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Global Equities Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.29.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.