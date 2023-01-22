Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 27.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 33.2% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 76,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 5.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CINF opened at $102.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.16. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently -766.67%.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,127.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.