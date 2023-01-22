Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Gap Up to $26.19

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.19, but opened at $27.09. Ally Financial shares last traded at $29.68, with a volume of 183,586 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 price target on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

In other Ally Financial news, Director Marjorie Magner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

