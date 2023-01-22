Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Gap Up to $26.19

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2023

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLYGet Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.19, but opened at $27.09. Ally Financial shares last traded at $29.68, with a volume of 183,586 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 price target on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.97.

Ally Financial Trading Up 20.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Insider Activity

In other Ally Financial news, Director Marjorie Magner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.