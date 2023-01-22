Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 445 ($5.43) and last traded at GBX 457 ($5.58). Approximately 49,912 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 365,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 457.50 ($5.58).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 480 ($5.86) to GBX 530 ($6.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 468.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 428.29. The stock has a market cap of £550.73 million and a P/E ratio of 3,046.67.
Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Cuts Dividend
About Alpha Financial Markets Consulting
Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.
