Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 445 ($5.43) and last traded at GBX 457 ($5.58). Approximately 49,912 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 365,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 457.50 ($5.58).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 480 ($5.86) to GBX 530 ($6.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 468.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 428.29. The stock has a market cap of £550.73 million and a P/E ratio of 3,046.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.33%.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

