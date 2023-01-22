Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Raised by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,814.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,530 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.0% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,192.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $99.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.56.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

