Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,851.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,119 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.4% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $16,688,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $98.02 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.