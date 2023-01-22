Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10,006.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,910 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 21 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 40 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $98.02 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.13.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

