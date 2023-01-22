Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,933.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,454,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,333,457 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $234,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Stock Up 5.3 %

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $98.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.55. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.