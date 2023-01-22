Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,904.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,980 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 5.4% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $41,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 2,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10,006.3% in the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 15,910 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,950.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,083,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $773,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688,879 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,039.1% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 152,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,556,000 after acquiring an additional 145,065 shares during the period. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Trading Up 5.3 %

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $98.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

