Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after buying an additional 331,945 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,884.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019,726 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,957.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989,271 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,830.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,487,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,633,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,821.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,352,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $894,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,958 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $98.02 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.13.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

