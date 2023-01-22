Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.68

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.68 and last traded at $60.61, with a volume of 6808 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.15.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIMC. StockNews.com downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.
Altra Industrial Motion Trading Up 1.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 243.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.13.
Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.01%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altra Industrial Motion
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIMC. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 27,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 22,287 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,371,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,388,000 after buying an additional 149,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,982,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,880,000 after buying an additional 67,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.
About Altra Industrial Motion
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).
