Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ambarella by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,370,000 after acquiring an additional 626,893 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Ambarella by 1,101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 655,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,879,000 after acquiring an additional 600,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after acquiring an additional 522,698 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Ambarella by 820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 518,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,922,000 after acquiring an additional 461,871 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,920,000 after acquiring an additional 319,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMBA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Ambarella to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Ambarella to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.35.

Ambarella Price Performance

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $86.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.51 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.97. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $156.10.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.03 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 18.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ambarella

In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $105,717.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,453 shares in the company, valued at $13,106,067.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $105,717.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,453 shares in the company, valued at $13,106,067.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $211,883.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,906.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,806 shares of company stock worth $1,248,448. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

