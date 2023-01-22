American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Short Interest Update

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 975,800 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the December 15th total of 754,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of AAT opened at $27.22 on Friday. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 180.28%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.35 per share, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,987,855 shares in the company, valued at $198,105,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,668,000 in the last ninety days. 34.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. FMR LLC grew its position in American Assets Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,763,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,072,000 after purchasing an additional 214,301 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Assets Trust by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 370,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 40,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its position in American Assets Trust by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

