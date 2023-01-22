AMI Asset Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 325,786 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 11,460 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 5.5% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $75,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,683 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,434,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 130,617 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $282.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microsoft Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $240.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.01.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

