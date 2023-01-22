Analysts Set DCC plc (LON:DCC) Price Target at GBX 6,012.50

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,012.50 ($73.37).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DCC shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 5,550 ($67.72) to GBX 4,500 ($54.91) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Numis Securities initiated coverage on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DCC from GBX 5,800 ($70.77) to GBX 4,800 ($58.57) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get DCC alerts:

DCC Stock Up 1.4 %

DCC stock opened at GBX 4,512 ($55.06) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.55. DCC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,986 ($48.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,508 ($79.41). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,308.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,734.41. The stock has a market cap of £4.46 billion and a PE ratio of 1,371.43.

DCC Cuts Dividend

About DCC

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of GBX 60.04 ($0.73) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. DCC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.43%.

(Get Rating)

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.