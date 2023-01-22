Analysts Set DCC plc (LON:DCC) Price Target at GBX 6,012.50

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,012.50 ($73.37).
A number of analysts recently weighed in on DCC shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 5,550 ($67.72) to GBX 4,500 ($54.91) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Numis Securities initiated coverage on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DCC from GBX 5,800 ($70.77) to GBX 4,800 ($58.57) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
DCC Stock Up 1.4 %
DCC stock opened at GBX 4,512 ($55.06) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.55. DCC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,986 ($48.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,508 ($79.41). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,308.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,734.41. The stock has a market cap of £4.46 billion and a PE ratio of 1,371.43.
DCC Cuts Dividend
About DCC
DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.
