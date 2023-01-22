Analysts Set STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) PT at $30.28

Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.89.

STOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 48.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 97.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STORE Capital stock opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. STORE Capital has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $32.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.32.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

