Analysts Set The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) PT at $58.57

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.57.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMG. Truist Financial cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,385 shares in the company, valued at $648,261.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $3,038,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,907,669.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,261.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,842 shares of company stock worth $11,174,189 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 7.9 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 208.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 78.3% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMG opened at $62.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.25. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $156.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.02). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a positive return on equity of 38.78%. The company had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.42 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.25%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

