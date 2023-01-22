Analysts Set ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) PT at $34.16

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

ZIM opened at $18.40 on Thursday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a fifty-two week low of $16.23 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average is $30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.37.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.20. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 118.65% and a net margin of 42.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 37.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 64.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,626,000 after buying an additional 1,897,990 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,592,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,438,000 after buying an additional 976,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,166,000 after acquiring an additional 935,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 118.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,483,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,067,000 after acquiring an additional 805,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

