Analyzing First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) and United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC)

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) and United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares First Acceptance and United Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get First Acceptance alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Acceptance -7.47% -25.91% -6.31% United Insurance -35.33% -71.10% -5.76%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Acceptance and United Insurance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Acceptance $285.25 million 0.10 -$1.23 million ($0.55) -1.44 United Insurance $634.53 million 0.12 -$57.92 million ($4.07) -0.42

Analyst Recommendations

First Acceptance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than United Insurance. First Acceptance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First Acceptance and United Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A United Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of First Acceptance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of United Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.1% of United Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

First Acceptance has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Insurance has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Insurance beats First Acceptance on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Acceptance

(Get Rating)

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record. The company also underwrites auto and motorcycle insurance products; and renters, homeowners, commercial, pet, life, travel, outdoor vehicle, and hospital indemnity insurance products. In addition, it provides TeleMed, a subscription service that offers access to doctor for consulting, diagnosing, and prescribing medication for non-emergency illness. The company primarily distributes its products through its retail locations, as well as through call center and internet. As of December 31, 2021, it leased and operated 338 retail locations, and a call center. First Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About United Insurance

(Get Rating)

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded on May 1, 2007 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for First Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.