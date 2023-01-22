Analyzing Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Locafy and Zoom Video Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Locafy N/A N/A N/A Zoom Video Communications 16.07% 8.86% 6.62%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Locafy and Zoom Video Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Locafy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zoom Video Communications $4.10 billion 5.05 $1.38 billion $2.28 30.48

Analyst Recommendations

Zoom Video Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Locafy.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Locafy and Zoom Video Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Locafy 0 0 0 0 N/A Zoom Video Communications 2 17 8 0 2.22

Zoom Video Communications has a consensus target price of $104.62, suggesting a potential upside of 50.53%. Given Zoom Video Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zoom Video Communications is more favorable than Locafy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.0% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of Locafy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications beats Locafy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Locafy

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in local search engine marketing in Australia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions, such as listings, landing pages, locators, and marketplace for improving the local online presence for business owners. The company's platform publishes content to various devices that uses a web browser to display web content, as well as programmatically optimizes the published content for local search. It offers its solutions directly to customers, as well as through reseller channels comprising digital agencies and search engine optimization freelancers. The company was formerly known as Moboom Limited and changed its name to Locafy Limited in January 2021. Locafy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices. It also provides Zoom Rooms, a software-based conference room system; Zoom Hardware-as-a-Service allows users to access video communication technology from third party equipment; Zoom Conference Room Connector, a gateway for SIP/H.323 endpoints to join Zoom meetings; Zoom Events, which enables users to manage and host internal and external virtual events; OnZoom, a prosumer-focused virtual event platform and marketplace for Zoom users to create, host, and monetize online events; and Zoom Webinars to provide video presentations to large audiences from many devices. In addition, the company offers Zoom Developer Platform that enables developers, platform integrators, service providers, and customers to build apps and integrations using Zoom's video-based communications solutions, as well as integrate Zoom's technology into their products and services; Zoom App Marketplace, which helps developers to publish their apps, as well as third-party integrations of Zoom; and Zoom Contact Center, an omnichannel contact center solution. It serves individuals; and education, entertainment/media, enterprise infrastructure, finance, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit/not for profit and social impact, retail/consumer products, and software/Internet industries. The company was formerly known as Zoom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. in May 2012. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

