Andrew Livingston Acquires 22 Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) insider Andrew Livingston acquired 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 691 ($8.43) per share, with a total value of £152.02 ($185.50).

Andrew Livingston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Andrew Livingston acquired 27 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 567 ($6.92) per share, with a total value of £153.09 ($186.81).

Shares of HWDN stock opened at GBX 652.80 ($7.97) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 603.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 588.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.63 billion and a PE ratio of 1,165.71. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 472.20 ($5.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 854 ($10.42).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HWDN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 937 ($11.43) to GBX 800 ($9.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 660 ($8.05) to GBX 580 ($7.08) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 766.25 ($9.35).

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

