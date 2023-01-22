Andrew Livingston Acquires 22 Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) insider Andrew Livingston acquired 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 691 ($8.43) per share, with a total value of £152.02 ($185.50).
Andrew Livingston also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 19th, Andrew Livingston acquired 27 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 567 ($6.92) per share, with a total value of £153.09 ($186.81).
Howden Joinery Group Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of HWDN stock opened at GBX 652.80 ($7.97) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 603.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 588.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.63 billion and a PE ratio of 1,165.71. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 472.20 ($5.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 854 ($10.42).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Howden Joinery Group Company Profile
Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.