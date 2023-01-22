Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Angi in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.60 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Angi in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

Get Angi alerts:

Angi Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ANGI opened at $2.85 on Friday. Angi has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $9.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Angi had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $498.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Angi will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Angi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Angi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in Angi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Angi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Angi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.